Gold Investment Management Ltd. Sells 727 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ventas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ventas by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 190.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

