DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 695.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $242.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total value of $289,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,852.10. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,552 shares of company stock valued at $63,965,566. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.76.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

