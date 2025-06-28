Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) and Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Critical Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and Citic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -47.57% -8.64% -4.23% Citic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citic has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $5.15 million 0.71 -$3.11 million ($0.28) -2.18 Citic $104.73 billion N/A $7.96 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Addentax Group and Citic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citic has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Summary

Citic beats Addentax Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Citic

(Get Free Report)

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services. The Advanced Intelligent Manufacturing segment offers automotive aluminium wheels and lightweight cast components, and chassis and body systems; mining and heavy machinery, specialized robots and intelligent equipment, new energy and cement equipment, and special materials; operates industrial Internet platform; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty steel products; chloride; explores, develops, and produces oil and magnetite; invests in coal and bauxite mining, imports and exports commodities, electrolytic aluminum, and alumina smelting; and invests in and manages power plants. The New Consumption segment provides telecommunications technology services; leases and sells satellite transponders; distributes motor and consumer products; and publishes books and digital books, as well as operates in bookstore retailing business. This segment also deals and distributes with supporting services for automotive brands; and develops agricultural science and technology, as well as engages in the brand development, manufacturing, commodity trading, agency distribution, logistics, and retail in the food and fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical products industries. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. CITIC Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CITIC Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.