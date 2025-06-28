GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 1.6% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance
Shares of YSPY opened at $19.99 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
