GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 1.6% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance

Shares of YSPY opened at $19.99 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.