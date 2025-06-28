Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Patron Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 704.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $285.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

