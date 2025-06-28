Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.80%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

