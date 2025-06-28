JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

