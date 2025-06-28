Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

