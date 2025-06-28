Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 1.8% increase from Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

