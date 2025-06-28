Patron Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $581.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.21 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

