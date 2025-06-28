Cibc World Mkts Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Strong-Buy”

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$38.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.68.

Shares of CAE opened at C$38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.79. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$39.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

