Cibc World Mkts Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Strong-Buy”

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$38.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE
CAE Stock Up 5.3%
About CAE
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stable Yield & Growth: Duke Energy Upgraded to Buy by Goldman
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Broadcom’s Big VMware Update: A Threat to Public Cloud Giants?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/23 – 6/27
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.