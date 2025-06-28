Financial Life Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,723 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

