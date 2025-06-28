Financial Life Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 133,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 88,963 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

