Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

