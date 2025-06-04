iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,309,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,272,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after acquiring an additional 389,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

