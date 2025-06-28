Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Assured Guaranty makes up approximately 1.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,060,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 168,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,210,502.55. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

