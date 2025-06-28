Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $3.26 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. ACI Worldwide makes up about 2.0% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 465,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

