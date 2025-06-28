Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 1,696 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.8%

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

