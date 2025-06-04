AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,120,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,620,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

