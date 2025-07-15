Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

