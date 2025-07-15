Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

