Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

