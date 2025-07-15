PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $133.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

