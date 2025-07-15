Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.57) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock traded up GBX 17.85 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,022.85 ($27.16). 560,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,539. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,878.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,470 ($19.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,600 ($34.91).
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Instruments will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
