iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 569,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,554,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 229,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.