Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after purchasing an additional 126,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $235.96 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.97 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

