Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.53) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of Afentra in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of LON:AET traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.80 ($0.70). 1,245,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.07 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.91. The stock has a market cap of £146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 103,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £41,263.20 ($55,401.72). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,363 shares of company stock worth $4,057,457. Corporate insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

