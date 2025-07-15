Critical Survey: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) vs. SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 1 1 3.50 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Guardforce AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.35%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.00%. Given Guardforce AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than SuperCom.

This table compares Guardforce AI and SuperCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.60 -$5.86 million N/A N/A SuperCom $27.64 million 1.05 $660,000.00 $1.38 7.17

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A SuperCom 14.77% 54.93% 19.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.