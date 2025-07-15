Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,831 call options.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -852.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

