Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Analysis

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 0 2 4.00 Aurora Cannabis 0 0 1 2 3.67

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -25.27% -20.23% -6.21% Aurora Cannabis 1.32% 0.13% 0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $306.68 million 0.40 -$80.23 million ($0.27) -1.47 Aurora Cannabis $246.72 million 1.03 $1.63 million $0.11 40.95

Aurora Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats TerrAscend on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

