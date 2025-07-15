Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average daily volume of 775 call options.

Ericsson Trading Down 5.7%

Ericsson stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

