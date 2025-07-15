Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.75 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,841,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.