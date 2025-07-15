Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/11/2025 – Quanta Services was given a new $411.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2025 – Quanta Services was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2025 – Quanta Services was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2025 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2025 – Quanta Services was given a new $413.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Quanta Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $414.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $364.00.

5/27/2025 – Quanta Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.44. The stock had a trading volume of 89,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,100. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $390.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

