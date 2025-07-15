Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

