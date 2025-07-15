Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

