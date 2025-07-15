Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,089,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,741 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

CPRT stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

