AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $28,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $112,953,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

