IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 424,773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AHR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

