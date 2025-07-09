Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Position Lessened by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $457.44 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $551.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

