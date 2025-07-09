Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 284,520 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $233,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 235.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 112.5% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
NYSE:MO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
