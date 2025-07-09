TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 782 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of OLLI opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $134.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

