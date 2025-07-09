Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $219.74 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.95% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $219,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.