D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,546. The trade was a 12.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,274 shares of company stock worth $17,080,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.6%

GH opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

