TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

