Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 117,270 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $197,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $239.80 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

