Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 97,987 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $212,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period.

GSUS opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

