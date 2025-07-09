TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

