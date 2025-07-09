Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Johnson Controls International worth $205,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.94.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE JCI opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

