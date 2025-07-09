OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Trading Up 1.1%

Toro stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

