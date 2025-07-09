Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 326.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $305.09 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $255.19 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

